Dickson tells Bayelsa Police commissioner to be professional

Governor Seriake Dickson has charged the new Commissioner Of Police to be completely apolitical and professional in the discharge of his duties in Bayelsa State. The new Police boss also assured the Governor of Bayelsa State of a level-playing field for all political parties during campaigns and also at the 2019 elections.

The deployment of Joseph Mukan to Bayelsa as Commissioner Of Police, came on the heels of six other postings within three months.

The new Commissioner Of Police was in Government House to officially introduce himself to the Bayelsa Governor – a ritual performed by his predecessors.

2019 election is drawing closer and Nigerians want security agencies, including the police to be professional in discharging their duties.

Governor Dickson also played host to Chapp-Jumbo Godfrey , the new Comptroller, Bayelsa Command of the Immigration Service.

