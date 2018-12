Seven Professors have been downgraded to the position of Lecturers One and Two by the Governing Council Of the Federal University Otuoke.

The downgrade occured on December the 17th.

Ten days after the reclassification exercise, the affected Professors have described the action as a witch-hunt by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Seth Accra-Jaja, citing discrimination against diaspora lecturers.

