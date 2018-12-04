Dozens killed as fresh violence erupts in Cross River communities

A violence that broke out in four communities in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, Southsouth Nigeria has left dozens killed and many more injured.

Hundreds of women and children have also been reportedly displaced by the violence which broke out in Urugbam, Egbor, Ipene, and Abanwan, four of the 10 communities that make up Erei clan.

An indigene traced the violence to the sale of a parcel of land, used to cultivate palm fruits since 1973.

The land reportedly belonged to Urugbam and Egbor communities, but was leased out by the Egbor community to African Stone Works Ltd., allegedly without the consent of the Urugbam and other communities that have been a part of the cultivation for over 45 years.

Share this: Tweet



