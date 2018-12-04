Home News Dozens killed as fresh violence erupts in Cross River communities
Dozens killed as fresh violence erupts in Cross River communities
News
Nigeria
0

Dozens killed as fresh violence erupts in Cross River communities

0
0
now viewing

Dozens killed as fresh violence erupts in Cross River communities

now playing

NASS staff begins 3-day warning strike over unpaid allowances

now playing

DSS suspect causes drama during press briefing

now playing

Atiku kicks off presidential campaign in northwest

now playing

We're yet to receive $1bn approved to fight insurgency - Army

now playing

FG withdraws 'no work, no pay' threat issued to ASUU

Image result for Dozens killed Cross River's communal crisisA violence that broke out in four communities in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, Southsouth Nigeria has left dozens killed and many more injured.

Hundreds of women and children have also been reportedly displaced by the violence which broke out in Urugbam, Egbor, Ipene, and Abanwan, four of the 10 communities that make up Erei clan.

An indigene traced the violence to the sale of a parcel of land, used to cultivate palm fruits since 1973.

The land reportedly belonged to Urugbam and Egbor communities, but was leased out by the Egbor community to African Stone Works Ltd., allegedly without the consent of the Urugbam and other communities that have been a part of the cultivation for over 45 years.

Related Posts

NASS staff begins 3-day warning strike over unpaid allowances

TVCN 0

DSS suspect causes drama during press briefing

TVCN 0

Atiku kicks off presidential campaign in northwest

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies