DPR takes adequate measures to curb fuel diversion to Benin, Chad, Niger

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has taken adequate measures to tackle fuel diversion to neighbouring African countries like Chad, Niger and Republic of Benin.

The DPR Zonal Operations Controller, Isa Tafida, stated this at a press conference in Kaduna recently.

Tafida also noted that the department had enough fuel to meet an emergency situation, urging motorists to avoid panic buying in Kaduna metropolis and its environs.

Tafida went further to say that the department would not tolerate any marketer out to sabotage its efforts by way of diverting petrol to neighbouring countries.

He added that any unscrupulous marketer caught diverting petroleum products to neighbouring African countries such as Chad, Niger and Republic of Benin, would be severely sanctioned.

Tafida said, “All the filling stations within the zone have been adequately supplied with petrol, as such motorists should avoid the panic purchase of the product.

“We have enough stock of products in the depots and petrol stations.

“We have also taken adequate measures to ensure that there is no diversion of petrol products to neighbouring African countries like Chad, Niger and Republic of Benin.

“The DPR will not tolerate any act of sabotage that will create artificial scarcity and hardship on motorists.”

Tafida also disclosed that while the DPR surveillance team monitored filling stations for any form of sabotage, “we also keep watch” on gas plants so as to ensure they comply with DPR regulations.

“This is to avoid gas explosion as experienced in Nasarawa State, where some Nigerians lost their lives,” he added.

Share this: Tweet



