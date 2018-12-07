Home Business DPR warns against hoarding of petroleum products
DPR warns against hoarding of petroleum products
Business
News
Nigeria
0

DPR warns against hoarding of petroleum products

0
0
now viewing

DPR warns against hoarding of petroleum products

now playing

DPR seals gas plants in Ogun for under dispensing

now playing

Lagos DPR seals illegal storage facility

now playing

DPR seals fuel stations in Lagos for under dispensing

now playing

DPR to conduct bid rounds in two years to stabilise oil output

Fuel-Pump-TVCNews
now playing

Diversion of fuel: Ondo govt. drags two dealers to court

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has warned oil marketers to desist from creating artificial scarcity in the yuletide season to prevent subjecting Nigerians to untold hardship.

The agency gave this warning in Gombe on Thursday at a meeting with the marketers. It was also aforum to sensitise the public and allay their fears on possible fuel scarcity in the country.

Recall that it has since become the norm for petroleum products to become scarce during Christmas and New year period.

Marketers often blame the scarcity on increase in demand but the government argues that the petroleum products are normally hoarded to hike the price.

But this year, the Department for Petroleum Resources is warning marketers of petroleum products not to create artificial scarcity.

Related Posts

DPR seals gas plants in Ogun for under dispensing

TVCN 0

Lagos DPR seals illegal storage facility

TVCN 0

DPR seals fuel stations in Lagos for under dispensing

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies