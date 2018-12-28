Drug Abuse: F.G. to protect 40m uninitiated Nigerians – Marwa

The Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee on Elimination of Drugs Abuse, Buba Marwa, has said the task before his committee is to protect more than 40 million Nigerians yet to be exposed to the abuse of hard drugs.

Marwa made the disclosure at a Press Conference in Yola.

He explained that his committee would collaborate with related agencies to rid the nation of drug peddling.

He insisted that the nation is in crisis over the high level of drug consumption by the youths.

Marwa thanked president Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative.

