Eagles’ goalkeeper, Ezenwa joins Katsina United

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has joined Nigeria professional football league side – Katsina United.

The move finally ends speculations over his club future after he became a free agent when his contract with Enyimba expired at the end of last season.

Ezenwa will earn a whooping 700,000 naira monthly and will compete with other goalkeepers – Dami Paul, Yinka David and Niger international – Kassaly Dauda for the club’s number one position.

He has previously featured for Ocean boys, Sunshine stars and Ifeanyi Ubah FC.

