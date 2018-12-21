Home Football Eagles’ goalkeeper, Ezenwa joins Katsina United
Eagles’ goalkeeper, Ezenwa joins Katsina United
Football
Sports
0

Eagles’ goalkeeper, Ezenwa joins Katsina United

0
0
now viewing

Eagles’ goalkeeper, Ezenwa joins Katsina United

now playing

Rohr invites Udoh, three other home-based stars for Eagles' friendly

now playing

Injury worries for CHAN Eagles ahead of final clash with Morocco

Gernor- Rohr -TVC
now playing

Don't take hasty decision on Ikeme's replacement, Shorounmu urges Rohr

ike-shorunmu-Sports-TVC
now playing

Shorunmu warns Rohr over forcing Enyeama's return

now playing

Etebo, Echiejile, NPFL Stars land in Corsica for Eagles friendly

Image result for Eagles' goalkeeper, Ezenwa joins Katsina United

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has joined Nigeria professional football league side – Katsina United.

The move finally ends speculations over his club future after he became a free agent when his contract with Enyimba expired at the end of last season.

Ezenwa will earn a whooping 700,000 naira monthly and will compete with other goalkeepers – Dami Paul, Yinka David and Niger international – Kassaly Dauda for the club’s number one position.

He has previously featured for Ocean boys, Sunshine stars and Ifeanyi Ubah FC.

Related Posts

Rohr invites Udoh, three other home-based stars for Eagles’ friendly

TVCN 0

Injury worries for CHAN Eagles ahead of final clash with Morocco

TVCN 0
Gernor- Rohr -TVC

Don’t take hasty decision on Ikeme’s replacement, Shorounmu urges Rohr

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies