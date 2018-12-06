Edo confirms nine deaths from outbreak of yellow fever

The Edo State Government wednesday said nine lives were lost to the outbreak of yellow fever that ravaged parts of the state a few weeks ago.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, disclosed this during an audience participatory programme on a Benin-based radio station.

He also confirmed that the yellow fever epidemic spread to 10 local government areas of the State.

“Already, nine persons have been reported dead so far since the epidemic was first reported,” Osifo said.

According to the commissioner, seven persons who tested positive to the yellow fever infection could not make it to the hospital before they died.

Osifo who did not give the names of the affected local government areas, however, put the ages of the victims at between 14 and 20 years.

“We have recorded nine cases of yellow fever. The disease has spread to 10 LGAs out of the 18 LGA’s in Edo State.

“Late arrival is the problem we have. We have informed the Minister of Health,” he said.

He hinted that a significant number of the dead were either omitted or not presented for the vaccination by caregivers or parents during the regular vaccination exercises while they were infants.

The commissioner assured the people that the Federal Ministry of Health has promised to provide more vaccines, while health personnel across the Primary Health Care centres in the country will adequately respond to suspected yellow fever cases.

