EFCC intercepts $2.8m at Enugu Airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said its Zonal Office in Enugu, intercepted 2.8 million dollars, that’s about one billion naira

from two suspected money launderers, at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

EFCC acting spokesman, Tony Orilade, speaking earlier with TVC NEWS, said the suspects, Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel, were nabbed, based on intelligence report.

He said the suspects were caught with two suitcases, containing 1.4 million dollars each, while about to board an evening flight to Lagos.

Orilade said the suspects confessed to conveying cash for some banks, for more than six years.

Share this: Tweet



