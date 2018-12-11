Electoral amendment Bill: Ezekwesili asks NASS to override president’s veto

The Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party Of Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili has asked the national assembly to override the president’s refusal to assent the Electoral amendment Act Bill.

President Buhari had declined to sign the Electoral Amendment bill for fear of disrupting plans already in place for the 2019 elections. He had also asked Nigeria’s Federal parliament to make more revisions.

Oby Ezekwesili said the president should rethink his decision, which she describes as against the tenets of democracy.

She said the card reader will checkmate irregularities in the coming election.

