EU Ambassadors meet INEC over 2019 elections

The European Union said it has spent more than 100 million euros in electoral support to Nigeria.

This was disclosed at the end of a closed door meeting between the Ambassadors of the European Union and top INEC Officials to discuss the state of preparedness of INEC for the forthcoming 2019 elections.

The meeting discussed the importance of security services and their neutral role in maintaining peace and transparent elections.

Speaking after the meeting, Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria, Ketil Karlson, expressed EU’s commitment to providing all necessary support that will enhance credibility and success of 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

Karlson said the meeting with the INEC delegation afforded it the opportunity to assess the level of preparation and further look at other areas of collaboration that would enhance credibility of the 2019 general elections.

The EU delegation head expressed confidence that INEC would conduct a free and credible election come 2019, noting that the EU had supported the commission in various ways.

”We have since 1999 provided more than 100m Euros in support of democratic processes in Nigeria.

”I have a very good piece of news for everyone that our high representative and vice president has just now approved that we will have again a long time observation mission here next year,” he said.

