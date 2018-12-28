Europe migrants: Spanish charity Open Arms docks in Algeciras

Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms has docked its ship in Algeciras port in southern Spain with 308 migrants on board, rescued in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Libya on December 21.

The rescue vessel touched ground at 0855 after travelling for more than two thousands miles in the Mediterranean Sea.

Red cross staff waited at the harbour to carry out health checks on the migrants.

The migrants will have to be identified by police according to the immigration procedure and their application to remain in Spain will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

The charity’s vessel was refused entry by several European countries, including Malta and Italy, although a mother and her new-born baby were taken by helicopter to Malta to get medical care on Saturday.

