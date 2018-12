Former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro wants the federal government to strengthen the nation’s security apparatus, in order to contain terrorism across the country.

Okiro who was the founder of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad said in a chat with TVC News in Lagos, that the Government should equally reform SARS instead of scrapping the special operatives.

The former IGP also thanked the federal government for reviewing the salary of Nigerian Police Force.

