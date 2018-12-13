Ex-Trump lawyer, Micheal Cohen sentenced to 36 months in prison

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, has been given a 36-month prison sentence.

Cohen is the first member of Mr Trump’s inner circle to be jailed over the special counsel’s inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple crimes including campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress.

In court Cohen criticized his former boss, saying that Mr Trump caused him to “follow a path of darkness rather than light”.

He told the court his “weakness was a blind loyalty to Donald Trump.

Cohen was also ordered to forfeit nearly $2m in addition to the jail sentence.

Share this: Tweet



