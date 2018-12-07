Experts want public/private partnership in govt hospitals

Participants at an interactive session and general meeting of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, have called for public-private partnership of government hospitals for effective health care delivery to their patients.

They said hospital staff should not feel threatened by the Public Private partnership agreement as it would not lead to loss of jobs.

One of the participants and Chief Medical Director of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Professor Victor Adetiloye, said there is no where in the world where Government alone provide every equipment needed in the hospital but with collaboration with private individuals.

He urged staff not to feel threatened by the Public Private partnership agreement saying it would not lead to loss of jobs.

Others who spoke at the event said it’s unfortunate that no single dialysis of serious case is being done with Government machines in the country.

The theme of the programme is “Public Private Partnerships in Health Care Delivery- The Way To Go.

