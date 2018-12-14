Extradition process of Huawei’s CFO should not be politicised – Canada

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has said the extradition process of Huawei Technologies’ Chief Finance Officer Meng Wanzhou should not be politicised.

This is coming a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he might intervene in the extradition case.

Meng is fighting an extradition request from the United States and faces U.S. claims she misled multinational banks about Iran-linked transactions, putting the banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions.

Chrystia Freeland said;

“One of the reasons that Canadians have confidence in our relationship with the United States, including in our extradition treaty with the United States, is that the United States, like Canada has a very strong, highly respected legal system, a very strong highly respected independent judiciary.

I do also think that it is incumbent upon parties making an extradition request, to be sure that the extradition request is about ensuring that justice is done. It is about respecting the rule of law and our extradition partners should not seek to politicise the extradition process or use it for ends other than the pursuit of justice and following the rule of law.”

