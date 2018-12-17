Home International Failed 2016 coup, Turkey says U.S will extradite wanted cleric
Failed 2016 coup, Turkey says U.S will extradite wanted cleric
International
World News
0

Failed 2016 coup, Turkey says U.S will extradite wanted cleric

0
0
now viewing

Failed 2016 coup, Turkey says U.S will extradite wanted cleric

Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that the United States will extradite a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, Fetullah Gulen, accused of orchestrating a failed Turkish coup in 2016.

According to Mr Cavusoglu, U.S. President Donald Trump made the promise when he met Turkish President, Tayyip Ergdogan.

He added that Turkey has long sought the extradition of Gulen who had lived in self-imposed U.S. exile for nearly two decades.

Gulen however has denied any involvement in the failed coup.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies