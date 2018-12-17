Failed 2016 coup, Turkey says U.S will extradite wanted cleric

Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that the United States will extradite a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, Fetullah Gulen, accused of orchestrating a failed Turkish coup in 2016.

According to Mr Cavusoglu, U.S. President Donald Trump made the promise when he met Turkish President, Tayyip Ergdogan.

He added that Turkey has long sought the extradition of Gulen who had lived in self-imposed U.S. exile for nearly two decades.

Gulen however has denied any involvement in the failed coup.

