Fayemi receives visitation panels' report for state institutions, TV
Fayemi receives visitation panels' report for state institutions, TV

Ekiti State Governor has received the reports of the visitation panels  he set up for three state owned higher institutions and the state broadcaster.

The institutions are, Ekiti State University, Ekiti College of Education, College of Health Sciences and Technology as well as the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State.

Kayode Fayemi commended the chairmen and  members of the panels for the timely submission of the reports and promised that their recommendations would not be allowed to gather dust on the shelve.

The Governor used the occasion to disabuse the minds of those who may think the panels were towitch hunt saying the exercise is a stocktaking so as to reposition the institutions.

Chairmen of some of the panels who spoke with TVC News said that the visitation panels were long overdue.

