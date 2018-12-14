FCT court upholds decision nullifying expulsion of Senator Kashamu by PDP

An FCT High Court has affirmed its earlier decision nullifying the expulsion of Senator Buruji Kashamu and others, by their party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Valentine Ashi ruled that although a party had the power to discipline its members, it must follow due process in doing so.

The judge had earlier in a ruling delivered on October the 10, 2018, nullified the expulsion of the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District and others, including the Chairman of Kashamu’s faction of the party in Ogun State, Adebayo Dayo.

The judge in the said ruling held that their expulsion was unlawful and amounted to a nullity as it was done in flagrant disobedience of a subsisting order of the court made on December 7 the 2017.

