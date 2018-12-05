FEC to deliberate on 2019 budget proposal on Friday

The Federal Executive Council will hold a special session on Friday to deliberate on the 2019 Budget proposal.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina at the end of FEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was with the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung.

According to him, the meeting was necessary to quickly look at the proposal before forwarding it to the National Assembly for consideration

