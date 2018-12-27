FERMA, NDDC urged to fix bad portion on Opokuma road

The Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency may have to pay a visit to the Opokuma road to ascertain the level of damage caused by the flood

before it receded few months ago.

The natural hazard has wreaked much havoc on infrastructure, including the Opokuma road that links many communities in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

People in the area express concern that their communities may be cut off

completely due to the widening bad portion of the road – a situation which

calls for the urgent attention of the Federal Government.

