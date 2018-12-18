Few lawmakers sit, promise to receive 2019 budget proposal

A few members of the national assembly met, despite the ongoing strike by legislative workers over pay.

In the face of fear over the likelihood of Wednesday’s budget presentation not taking place, the lawmakers resolved to receive the president.

As the striking workers came to the assembly complex today to continue their protest, they discovered security operatives had blocked it.

National Assembly Correspondent, Joke Adisa, reports that the warning strike by aggrieved workers of the National Assembly over unpaid allowances, enters its second day.

But now it is the workers who shut down all activities in the complex

yesterday, that are taken by surpris.

Stern looking police operatives take over all entrances to the national

Assembly and prevent them access. The workers described the development as unfortunate.

A late night meeting at the instance of the Mister President’s Legislative

Aide, Ita Enang ended in a stalemate and the workers insisted they have no

choice but to continue with the industrial action.

Other persons who do one thing or the other in the National Assembly, say

the tussle between the National Assembly management and the workers is

unpalatable

A statement by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, on Tuesday confirmed security operatives were drafted to secure the complex ahead of the President’s visit.

Keen watchers said the management may have resolved to break the ranks of the protesting workers, with a directive to the security agents that all identity card carrying workers and others who are willing, will be allowed to go in.

