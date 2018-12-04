Home News FG, ASUU meeting deadlocked again
FG, ASUU meeting deadlocked again
News
Nigeria
0

FG, ASUU meeting deadlocked again

0
0
now viewing

FG, ASUU meeting deadlocked again

now playing

Buhari pays tribute to Holocaust victims

now playing

Death toll in Port Harcourt 7-storey building collapse rises to 10

now playing

Dozens killed as fresh violence erupts in Cross River communities

now playing

NASS staff begins 3-day warning strike over unpaid allowances

now playing

DSS suspect causes drama during press briefing

Image result for FG, ASUU meeting ends in deadlock againThe Tuesday’s meeting between the federal government and ASUU, which lasted more than five hours, ended again in a deadlock.

Both parties are yet to reach a compromise on the strike which has crippled academic activities in universities nationwide for 4 weeks now.

ASUU president said there is no end in sight, but the National Association of Nigerian Students, appealed to both parties to reach a compromise in the interest of the students.

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, refused to comment of the issue and rushed into his waiting car after the meeting.

No date was fixed for further meetings between both parties.

For the third time in one month, the federal government and striking varsity teachers have failed to reach a compromise.

Related Posts

Buhari pays tribute to Holocaust victims

TVCN 0

Death toll in Port Harcourt 7-storey building collapse rises to 10

TVCN 0

Dozens killed as fresh violence erupts in Cross River communities

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies