Home Business FG recovers N8.5bn through whistle blower policy
FG recovers N8.5bn through whistle blower policy
Business
News
Nigeria
0

FG recovers N8.5bn through whistle blower policy

0
0
now viewing

FG recovers N8.5bn through whistle blower policy

now playing

N540billion recovered through whistle blower policy - Minister

senate -RECs-TVC
now playing

Senate passes bill to protect whistle-blowers

Federal government said it has so far recovered N8.5bn (Eight point five billion naira) through Nigeria’s whistle blower policy.

Finance minister Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this, said four hundred and sixty million dollars was also recovered from over a thousand investigations.

Correspondent Lara Afolayan reports that the Nigerian government’s whistleblower programme is an asset recovery strategy. 

The policy allows anyone with information about violation of public regulations and mismanagement of Public funds to report it.

The fiscal authorities also reveal that N27.4bn (twenty seven point four billion naira) in interest free loans have reached one point one million Nigerians through the trader moni and other schemes.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio remains unsatisfactory to government. 

The debt management office is now working to cut down down on borrowing.

The fiscal authorities said public institutions caught funding elections will be penalized.

The country’s tax reforms have pushed up the number  of tax payers to nineteen million. 

Government said tax rates will not be increased but the tax base will be broadened. 

Related Posts

N540billion recovered through whistle blower policy – Minister

TVCN 0
senate -RECs-TVC

Senate passes bill to protect whistle-blowers

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies