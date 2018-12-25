FG working to multiply trader moni beneficiaries – Osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said the trader moni scheme will reach as many beneficiaries as possible.

He was speaking during a visit to the scheme’s command center in Abuja.

Lara Afolayan reports that the trader moni is a loan disbursement programme of the federal government, which targets petty traders and artisans across the country.

It is an offshoot of the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Scheme executed by the Bank Of Industry.



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has in recent times been at the forefront of the scheme’s loan disbursement efforts.

He is now visiting the trader moni’s command center situated within the premises of the Bank of Industry.

The Vice President now takes on the identity of a call center agent here receiving calls from the public.



The Vice President also dismisses claims that the trader moni initiative is politically motivated.

Beneficiaries of the trader moni scheme receive collateral free loans of ten thousand naira which could grow to a hundred thousand naira as repayment is made.

Nigeria’s thirty six states and the FCT are each expected to receive thirty thousand of these loans.

