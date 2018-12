No Nigerian match official has been named among 27 Centre Referees and 48 Assistants for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The world football body, FIFA, selected the referees from 42 different countries to officiate the tournament.

Just nine of this number will represent Africa. They are drawn from Ethiopia, Malawi, Kenya and Madagascar

FIFA did not also consider Nigerian referees for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the recently held Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France.

