Home Business FIRS targets N5.3tr by year end
FIRS targets N5.3tr by year end
Business
0

FIRS targets N5.3tr by year end

0
0
now viewing

FIRS targets N5.3tr by year end

now playing

FIRS to increase tax-to-GDP ratio by 20%

William-Babatunde-Fowler-TVCNews
now playing

No hiding place for tax evaders - FIRS Chairman

now playing

Through tax, FIRS generates N2.11 trillion in 7 months

Babatunde-Fowler -FIRS-TVC
now playing

Nigeria signs partnership agreement to curb tax evasion

FIRS-TVC
now playing

Government rakes in N1.78 trillion in revenue - FIRS

The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Tunde Fowler said it hopes to generate N5.3 trillion at the end of the year.

This comes as the FIRS already generated N5trillion by the second week of December.

This will be the highest revenue generated in the history of FIRS as the turnover comes at a time when oil prices hover between $50 and $70 per barrel.

Mr Fowler says the FIRS has been able to generate this much with the support of the Presidency, Ministry of Finance, Joint Tax Board and others.

Related Posts

FIRS to increase tax-to-GDP ratio by 20%

TVCN 0
William-Babatunde-Fowler-TVCNews

No hiding place for tax evaders – FIRS Chairman

TVCN 0

Through tax, FIRS generates N2.11 trillion in 7 months

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies