FIRS targets N5.3tr by year end

The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Tunde Fowler said it hopes to generate N5.3 trillion at the end of the year.

This comes as the FIRS already generated N5trillion by the second week of December.

This will be the highest revenue generated in the history of FIRS as the turnover comes at a time when oil prices hover between $50 and $70 per barrel.

Mr Fowler says the FIRS has been able to generate this much with the support of the Presidency, Ministry of Finance, Joint Tax Board and others.

