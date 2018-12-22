Five killed, four injured in Mogadishu’s car bomb attack

At least five people have been killed and four wounded in a car bomb attack, close to the president’s residence, in Mogadishu.

Police report say a second explosion followed nearby, but the cause is yet to be determined.

The al Qaeda-linked group, Al Shabaab, in comments, broadcast on its Radio, Andalus, claimed responsibility for both blasts and said the second was also a car bomb, targeted at those who responded to the first.

The Police said those killed, were mostly soldiers and that the death toll may likely rise.





