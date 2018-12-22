Home International Five killed, four injured in Mogadishu’s car bomb attack
Five killed, four injured in Mogadishu's car bomb attack
Five killed, four injured in Mogadishu's car bomb attack

Five killed, four injured in Mogadishu's car bomb attack

At least five people have been killed and four wounded in a car bomb attack, close to the president’s residence, in Mogadishu.

Police report say a second explosion followed nearby, but the cause is yet to be determined.

The al Qaeda-linked group, Al Shabaab, in comments, broadcast on its Radio, Andalus, claimed responsibility for both blasts and said the second was also a car bomb, targeted at those who responded to the first.

The Police said those killed, were mostly soldiers and that the death toll may likely rise.


