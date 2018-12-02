Food security : FG to disburse N 25bn agribusiness loans to Nigerians

The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko says the Federal Government will soon disburse N 25 billion to Nigerians, under the National Directorate of Employment ( NDE), and Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), agribusiness loans scheme .

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani and issued to newsmen in Sokoto, on Saturday.

He spoke at the disbursement of N 10,000 each, to six hundred unemployed women and youths to empower them under the Directorate’s Micro Enterprises Enhancement Scheme ( MEES), graduation of four hundreds youths trained by Senator Wamakko in five automobile and residential security, as well as the flag off of training of one thousand persons in vocational skills .

Senator Wamakko, who repesents Sokoto North Senatorial District, also said the list of the beneficiaries would soon be compiled, out of which beneficiaries from Sokoto State will be given N 780 million .

He said, ” this is part of the ongoing laudable efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to further curb unemployment, hunger, poverty and youths restiveness, as well as their attendant unpalatable consequences.

” The Nigerian masses are the cornerstone of the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari, unlike what obtained hitherto, where only few individuals were regrettably cornering everything ..

” This noble gesture by the President, through the NDE , is aimed at carrying all Nigerians along , in line with the tenets of good governance, accountability and transparency. ”

Senator Wamakko further averred that , the gesture would discourage the beneficiaries from thuggery , drugs abuse , restiveness and other devilish , destructive vices .

On the four hundred youths he trained , the lawmaker said that, the gesture was part of his relentless efforts to complement the giant strides of the federal government, to further uplift the living standard of Nigerians.

According to him, the gesture would make the beneficiaries to become productive , self reliant and self sustaining.

Senator Wamakko admonished the Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu and his running mate, Alhaji Faruku Malami Yabo , to emulate his gesture and that of President Muhammadu Buhari, when eventually elected during the forthcoming general elections.

He said ,” You should listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the entire people of the state , in line with the virtous principles of good governance.

” When elected in 2019, In Sha Allahu, you should endeavour to carry everybody along , and never be complacent and you shuold never run a government of the few, for the few and by the few .”

The Director -General of NDE, Dr Nasir Ladan Argungu, stated that, the beneficiaries of the N 780 million agribusiness loans were not required to provide any collateral, due to the self recognition of Senator Wamakko .

The epoch – making event was attended by the APC Gubernatorial Candidate and his running mate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu and Alhaji Faruku Malami Yabo, respectively, the Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education, among other top notchers, leaders and members of the APC.

