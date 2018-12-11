Gambia politics: Power struggle between President, Vice President looms

In The Gambia, a political showdown and power struggle between the president, Adama Barrow and Vice President Ousainou Darboe is looming.

Mr Darboe was confirmed leader of the United Democratic Party, the party the president belonged before his resignation in 2016 to lead a Coalition of eight political parties that unseated long-time leader, Yahya Jammeh.

The United Democratic Party is the biggest political party in the country controlling about two-third of the country’s parliament. In October this year, President Adama Barrow expressed interest in leading the party in the 2021 presidential election and warned members of the party against electing a new leader to challenge him.

But the party delegates ignored him and at convergence at the weekend, elected his own vice president to lead the party. Mr Darboe has now issued a strong warming message warning that he is prepared to “lock horns” with anyone who seeks to divide his party.

Share this: Tweet



