Govt, Houthi rebels accuse each of breaking truce

Just 12 hours after a ceasefire in Yemen’s war went into effect, pro-government forces and Houthi rebels have accused each other of breaking the truce.

The warring sides agreed to halt hostilities in the strategic port city of Hodeidah after a series of United Nations sponsored talks.

But there have been reports of sporadic clashes between warring parties in the city, which is a vital gateway for aid.

Hodeidah was Yemen’s fourth-largest city and a major economic hub before rebels took control of it in late 2014.

Share this: Tweet



