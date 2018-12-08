Home Football Guardiola rejects Chelsea as best side in Europe
Guardiola rejects Chelsea as best side in Europe
Image result for Guardiola rejects Chelsea as best side in EuropeManchester City boss Pep Guardiola has shrugged off Maurizio Sarri’s claims that the Premier League champions are currently the best side in Europe.

The man city boss said this at a news conference ahead of his side’s clash with Chelsea in London.

Guardiola also confirmed that Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne will miss the fixture through injury.

Aguero has missed the last two games with a muscle problem, while De Bruyne has not played since November due to a knee problem.

Champions City remain unbeaten in 15 matches and top the table with 41 points.

