Hamzat will serve very well as a deputy governor – Sanwo-Olu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected governor of the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the pledge on Tuesday while featuring as a guest on a talk show, “This Morning”, on TVC News in Lagos.

The APC candidate said since government is a continuum, whatever assets and liabilities inherited from the outgoing governor, Akinwunmi Ambode will be adequately taken care of, to improve the living standard of the people of the State.

The 53-year old two-time commissioner, however, dismissed the insinuation that there may likely be a friction between him and his running mate, Femi Hamzat, because of the latter’s governorship ambition.

His words: ” I think it’s not fair! It’s not fair for people that don’t know someone to begin to judge. Dr. Hamzat is a fine gentle man, he’s someone that I have tremendous respect for. He’s one of those people that I can call my friends.

“I have known him for the past 15 years. He is a fine gentle man. Of course he’s ambitious, he has aspiration, which everyone must. You must, I must. Four years ago he wanted to be governor, God didn’t, APC,didn’t, the party didn’t, he’s moved on with his life, there’s no big deal.

“Today is my partner, he’s my running mate, he’s my deputy by God’s grace, and we are putting the team together. Lagos is getting the price of two for one. That’s the energy we are bringing to the table. Each one of us could as well be sitting here. It’s going to be a team, we are not going to look at our shoulders. I assure that he (Femi Hamzat will serve very well as a deputy governor while I remain as a governor”.

Sanwo-Olu also described as a misconception, the claim by the governorship candidate of PDP in the state, Jimi Agbaje, that his promise to return Lagos to its old glory is an admittance of failure, saying he never made such statement.

“I believe Mr Jimi Agbaje ( who is our egbon) must have quoted me out of context because I never made such a statement. Whatever is doing or has done will be improved upon. Government is a continuum, whatever asset and liabilities we inherited will be put on the table and move with it.

“One major thing we will do differently if elected, is that we will begin to think innovative. We will take more advantage of the technology and improve on whatever gains already recorded in this aspect,” Sanwo-Olu promised.

