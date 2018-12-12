Having sex in a car not a crime – Police

The Nigeria Police Force says it is not a crime to have sex in one’s car. It, however, says it can be considered a crime if one has sex with an underage; the car is parked in a religious institution when the act takes place, or both persons engaged in the sexual activities are of the same gender.

The police, therefore, asked that anybody who had been harassed for having sex in a car, should report the incident immediately. The Head, Police Public Complaints, Rapid Response Unit, Mr Abayomi Shogunle, stated these while responding to a question on Twitter.

Controversy had been raging on the social media following an incident that occurred last week wherein a couple was harassed by a mob for having sex in a car.

Responding to a question, Shogunle said, “No. Sex in a car in a public place is not a crime in Nigeria provided the location is not a place of worship; both persons are 18 years and above; the act is consensual (agreed to by both parties), and the parties are of the opposite sex. “If threatened with an arrest over the above, please report to the police.”

Share this: Tweet



