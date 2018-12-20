Hazard fires Chelsea into League Cup semis

Substitute Eden Hazard scored a late winner as Chelsea beat Bournemouth to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals. The match was six minutes away from going to penalties when Pedro’s back-heel gave Hazard a chance, with his shot deflecting off Charlie Daniels and past Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth, who were aiming to reach the semi-final of a major cup competition for the first time in their history, had chances but Callum Wilson shot just wide and Lys Mousset had an effort saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Cherries, with keeper Boruc joining the attack, had a chance from a free-kick in the 94th minute but shots from Ryan Fraser and Wilson were blocked as the hosts held on. It means Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri remains on course for a cup final in his first season in English football. His side will play Tottenham, 2-0 winners over north London rivals Arsenal, in the semi-finals with the Blues away in the first leg in the week commencing 7 January, before the return at Stamford Bridge two weeks later.

Manchester City, 2018 winners, will face League One side Burton Albion in the other tie.







