Hazard scores 100 goals, looks to secure legendary status

Belgian forward, Eden Hazard has his eyes set on becoming a Chelsea legend after scoring his 100th and 101 goals for the club against Watford on boxing day.

The forward showed composure to round Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster to reach his century in a Chelsea shirt.

Goal No 101 swiftly followed from the penalty spot as he propelled his season tally into double figures

Hazard whose future at chelsea is still uncertain says he wants to score more goals like Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

Hazard scored his first goal for Chelsea against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on August 25th, 2012.

