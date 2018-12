A fire, caused by an oil spill has burnt houses and cars in Abule Egba, Lagos.

Authorities say bunkerers were scooping fuel from a ruptured pipeline when the oil came in contact with a flammable material.

The resulting inferno quickly spread, but emergency officials say no one was killed.

Firefighters are still trying to put out the fire, and emergency officials are at the scene of the incident.

