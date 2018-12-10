Huawei CFO hearing set to resume in Canada as Beijing mounts pressure

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s bail hearing is set to resume in a Canadian court room today, Monday.

Meng Wanzhou was arrested by Canadian authorities Dec. 1 at the request of the United States. Meng will be fighting for her freedom with the help of pressure from Beijing, while prosecutors argue she cannot be trusted.

Meng, 46, faces U.S. accusations that she misled multinational banks about Huawei’s control of a company operating in Iran. This deception put the banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions and incurring severe penalties, court documents said. U.S. officials allege that Huawei was trying to use the banks to move money out of Iran.

Canadian prosecutors argued against giving her bail while she awaits extradition to the United States.

Meng argued that she should be released on bail while awaiting an extradition hearing due to severe hypertension and fears for her health while incarcerated in Canada, court documents released on Sunday showed.

Meng was detained while transferring flights in Canada and appeared in a British Columbia court on Friday for her bail hearing. After nearly six hours of arguments and counter arguments, the hearing was adjourned until Monday.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, has been held in custody since her arrest. Her lawyer argues that this situation is untenable due to her health. Meng said in the sworn affidavit she was taken to a hospital for treatment for hypertension after being detained.

