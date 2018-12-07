Human Rights activist, Deji Adeyanju granted bail

Human right activist, Deji Adeyanju, has again regained freedom after being granted bail by Magistrate court sitting in Abuja. Adeyanju has been in custody on Cyber Stalking, public Disturbance, and Criminal Defamation charges, brought against him by the Police.

TVCnews Judiciary correspondent Celestina Iria reports that Deji Adeyanju was arrested on November the 28th by the police during a rally against alleged police partisanship ahead of 2019 general elections.

The activist and other protesters had gathered in front of Police Force Headquarters in Abuja and were arrested carrying banners with inscriptions against the police.

The accused persons were charged with criminal conspiracy, public nuisance, disturbance of public peace and threat to public security and safety as well as criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against a constituted authority.

He was arraigned before the Karshi Magistrates’ Court, on December 5 which remanded him in Keffi Prisons, Nasarawa State and later released him on bail.

Barely 24 hours after his release from the Keffi Prisons, he was remanded by a Wuse II Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, following his re-arraignment on charges of cyber-stalking, inciting disturbance and criminal defamation by the police.

Presiding magistrate, Idiat Akanni, held that the charges against Adeyanju, is bailable and is at the discretion of the court but must be done judicially.

She granted him bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like some who must be civil servants not less than level 12 and who must be residents in Abuja and have an identifiable address.

Former Minister of Aviation Femi-Fani Kayode, was present at the sitting in show of solidarity for Deji.

The court adjourned to January the 17th for trial.

