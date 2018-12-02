I will be committed to transportation, traffic management – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has engaged citizens on twitter, declaring transportation and traffic management as a priority pillars.

“One of the priority pillars of the Greater Lagos vision is transportation and traffic management.’’

“Lagos needs a multifaceted transportation system.

“We are currently mining the necessary data and studying the various traffic gridlock points in Lagos. Over 50 points have been identified. We will unfold a comprehensive Traffic Management Plan (TMP) that will greatly reduce travel time

“Firstly, we would need to stop the trucks and tankers menace. We will install street lights on the dark spots and ensure the police have regular pin-down patrols.

“We will resuscitate the light rail. We will partner to raise funds to fix the economically viable Badagry roads. I am committed.

“Dear Lagos, a lot has been said about me, so I felt why not respond in person. They say Twitter is savage… and wow, they are not lying. Watch a few of my responses and join me @ 2:30pm to ask about me/my plans #ForAGreaterLagos. Use hashtag #Lagostweets and I’ll respond.’’

“My experience as a banker and commissioner for budget and planning equips me with the skills and discipline to run an open budget. Lagosians will not be burdened with unnecessary taxes. A deliberative budgetary process will be operational.

“I have repeatedly said one of my strong tenets will be running an inclusive government. @azemobor please let me know what areas and the issues you want tackled. A citizen engagement platform will be activated.

“Environmental issues could be waste management, drainage issues, slum upgrade or planning issues, could you specify which one you would like me to address?

“Our opponent claim Lagosians are in bondage. But all evidence is to the contrary. So reject the slavery mentality of the past that the PDP represents. I urge all Lagosians to embrace a present that is certain and a future full of hope. We will not return to the past.

“As the season of campaign begins, we hold forth a report card of service to the people of Lagos. We have proof. Not mere words. But we rest not on just our records.

“We believe we have the vision to take Lagos to a greater height.

“I can feel the energy as my deputy and I led our train into Badagry this morning. The people are ready. We are ready too. Lagos is ready for greater development, greater economy and a greater healthy environment,’’ he said.

