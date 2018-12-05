Home Athletics IAAF honours athletes of the year at annual awards ceremony
IAAF honours athletes of the year at annual awards ceremony
Kenya’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Colombian jumper Caterine Ibarguen were honoured as IAAF athletes of the year at athletics’ annual awards ceremony.

Olympic champion Kipchoge shattered the world marathon record by 78 seconds as he completed the Berlin Marathon in two hours, one minute and 39 seconds, a record which was previously held by Australian Derek Clayton since 1967.

Ibarguen who is the Diamond League champion in both the long jump and triple jump
was undefeated in eight finals in the events. Her triple jump of 14.96 metres in Rabat is the longest in the world in 2018.

