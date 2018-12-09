Ijaws seek a united front for actualising restructuring, resource control

Eligible voters from Ijaw nation have been advised to go into the 2019 general election with a united front to guarantee the actualisation of call for restructuring and resource control.

This was the position of participants at a lecture in Warri, attended by dignitaries from Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers and other Izon-speaking States, of the Niger Delta.

The Ijaw National Congress has been enmeshed in leadership crisis since the demise of second republic Senator, Tari Sekibo as President in 2013.

While Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson is making concerted efforts to promote peace and unity among members of the pan-Ijaw socio-cultural organisation, dignitaries from the Izon nation met at a symposium in Warri, titled: “Ijaw Unity: Challenges And Prospects Ahead The 2019 Election.”

A dominant theme in present day socio-economic and political discourse in Nigeria also came to the fore at the event.

Recognition for service to the Ijaw nation also came in the form of the “Ijaw National Merit Award” to the persons chosen by the organizers of the programme.

