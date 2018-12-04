Ilorin emirate traditional chiefs warn against division

The Ilorin Emirate traditional chiefs have warned politicians against moves to divide Ilorin Emirate.

At a press conference in Ilorin, the traditional chiefs specifically took exception to a statement allegedly credited to the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed where he was quoted to have said the “Berlin Wall” of Ilorin Emirate had been broken after the victory of the All Progressives Congress in the House of Representatives by-election last month.

The Mogaji Nda of Ilorin, Saliu Woru, who spoke on behalf of other chiefs said Ilorin Emirate see the statement as a direct affront, warning that the people of the Emirate will not allow themselves to be divided on the basis of politics.

Share this: Tweet



