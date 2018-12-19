Home News Ilorin high court nullifies election of Kwara APC guber candidate
An Ilorin High Court has nullified the primary election that produced the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Taoheed Umar, the court did not recognise the Bashir Bolarinwa APC executive which produced AbdulRazaq as the governorship candidate of the party.

Instead, the court affirmed the Ishola Balogun-Fulani-led state working committee as the authentic APC executives in Kwara state.

The Balogun-Fulani faction produced AbdulWahab Omotoshe as its gubernatorial candidate.Ilorin high courtThe Balogun-Fulani faction produced AbdulWahab Omotoshe as its gubernatorial candidate.

With this judgement, all the candidates produced by the Balogun-Fulani faction are recognised by the court as the authentic candidates of the party.

The Bolarinwa faction, sacked by the court, is recognised by the National Working Committee of the party and the names of its candidates have already been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission

While counsel to the Balogun-Fulani faction welcomed the judgement, that of Bashir Bolarinwa said the judgement was expected and they will file an appeal against it.

