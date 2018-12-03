IMF puts global debt at $180tr

The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has put the global debt at $180 trillion.

IMF Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, has now called for a collaborative action by G-20 leaders as global growth moderates and risks increase.

Lagarde said pressures on emerging markets have been rising and trade tensions have begun to have a negative impact.

She says “choosing the right policy is critical for individual economies, the global economy, and for people everywhere”. End of Quote.

