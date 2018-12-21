INEC expresses concern over lingering ASUU strike

The Independent National Electoral Commission has expressed concerns over the lingering ASUU and ASUP strike.

INEC said it would affect its preparations for the 2019 elections.

The electoral body would deploy more than one million ad hoc staff made up of lecturers in federal tertiary institutions, members of the National Youth Service Corps and students of federal tertiary institutions in the elections.

But the commission expressed fear that the elections could be impacted negatively if the strike was not called off urgently .

On the other hand, there may be light at the end of the tunnel for students of Polytechnics in the Country because the Union, would resume talks with the federal govt on January the 10th.

The striking Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) said it will continue discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis.

The national president of ASUP, Usman Dutse said the meeting is important because the last meeting held on Monday was inconclusive.

He said the union would continue with its strike until they are satisfied with the offer from the government.

The polytechnic teachers began an indefinite strike on December 12th, over non-implementation several agreements by the federal government.

