INEC swears in new secretary, warns staff against unethical behaviour

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said it will not tolerate unethical behaviour from staff who connive with politicians to subvert the electoral process.

It has also come up with stricter criteria for the accreditation of Election observers.

Correspondent Joke Adisa reports that INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, stated this while swearing in the commission’s new Secretary, Rose Anthony.

The INEC Chairman stressed the need for professionalism in the discharge of her responsibilities. He said INEC is more than determined to prosecute any of its staff, including the ad hoc workers, who hobnob with political actors just as the new Secretary promises support and dedication to duty.

Yakubu disclosed that the Commission is in receipt of many requests for

accreditation from election observers but says stricter criteria have ben

put in place to ensure wrong people are not given the mandate to observe

the polls.

Rose Anthony joined INEC in 1990 and rose through the ranks to become the Commission’s Secretary.

She is the immediate past Administrative Secretary with the Delta State

Independent Electoral Commission.

