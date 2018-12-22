Home News INEC swears in new secretary, warns staff against unethical behaviour
INEC swears in new secretary, warns staff against unethical behaviour
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

INEC swears in new secretary, warns staff against unethical behaviour

0
0
now viewing

INEC swears in new secretary, warns staff against unethical behaviour

now playing

INEC expresses concern over lingering ASUU strike

now playing

We will conduct 2019 polls using existing laws - INEC

now playing

EU Ambassadors meet INEC over 2019 elections

now playing

PDP calls for resignation of INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu

now playing

Nigerian Navy promises to support electoral institutions

Image result for INEC swears in new secretary, warns against unethical behaviour

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said it will not tolerate unethical behaviour from staff who connive with politicians to subvert the electoral process.

It has also come up with stricter criteria for the accreditation of Election observers.

Correspondent Joke Adisa reports that INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, stated this while swearing in the commission’s new Secretary, Rose Anthony.

The INEC Chairman stressed the need for professionalism in the discharge of her responsibilities. He said INEC is more than determined to prosecute any of its staff, including the ad hoc workers, who hobnob with political actors just as the new Secretary promises support and dedication to duty.

Yakubu disclosed that the Commission is in receipt of many requests for
accreditation from election observers but says stricter criteria have ben
put in place to ensure wrong people are not given the mandate to observe
the polls.

Rose Anthony joined INEC in 1990 and rose through the ranks to become the Commission’s Secretary.

She is the immediate past Administrative Secretary with the Delta State
Independent Electoral Commission.

Related Posts

INEC expresses concern over lingering ASUU strike

TVCN 0

We will conduct 2019 polls using existing laws – INEC

TVCN 0

EU Ambassadors meet INEC over 2019 elections

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies