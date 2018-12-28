Insurgency: Military foils attack on Goniri village in Yobe state

A fresh attack has occurred in Goniri community in Yobe state, a few days after the boko haram fighters launched a similar attack on Kartako village.

The terrorists who came in their numbers met their waterloo at the outskirt of the village where the soldiers launched a reprisal attack on them.

Information received say the troops, who are of the 120 Battalion in Gujba LGA of Yobe State, inflicted heavy casualties on the invading Boko Haram terrorists as they attempted to infiltrate the town through the western axis of the village.

There was wide spread jubilation by residents of Goniri village, over the success recorded by the troops.

