Home News Insurgency: Military foils attack on Goniri village in Yobe state
Insurgency: Military foils attack on Goniri village in Yobe state
News
Nigeria
0

Insurgency: Military foils attack on Goniri village in Yobe state

0
0
now viewing

Insurgency: Military foils attack on Goniri village in Yobe state

now playing

2019: Lai Mohammed charges Police to step up security in Kwara

now playing

BREAKING: TVC News wins NMMA best TV Station of the year

now playing

Police postpone parade of suspects linked to killing of ex-chief of defence staff, Alex Badeh

now playing

Zamfara killings: Saraki charges Buhari to take "full direct control"

now playing

Breaking: Police arrest two notorious kidnappers in Ondo

Image result for Insurgency: Army foil attack on Goniri village in Yobe state

A fresh attack has occurred in Goniri community in Yobe state, a few days after the boko haram fighters launched a similar attack on Kartako village.

The terrorists who came in their numbers met their waterloo at the outskirt of the village where the soldiers launched a reprisal attack on them.

Information received say the troops, who are of the 120 Battalion in Gujba LGA of Yobe State, inflicted heavy casualties on the invading Boko Haram terrorists as they attempted to infiltrate the town through the western axis of the village.

There was wide spread jubilation by residents of Goniri village, over the success recorded by the troops.

Related Posts

2019: Lai Mohammed charges Police to step up security in Kwara

TVCN 0

BREAKING: TVC News wins NMMA best TV Station of the year

TVCN 0

Police postpone parade of suspects linked to killing of ex-chief of defence staff, Alex Badeh

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies