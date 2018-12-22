Ishaku receives PDP flag as guber candidate

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, has appealed to the Federal Government to ensure a conducive environment that will allow all citizens exercise their voting rights in the forthcoming elections.

Presenting the party’s flag to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State at the

party national secretariat in Abuja, Uche Secondus warned the police

against taking sides with any political party, in the interest of peace and progress of the nation.

Governor Darius Ishaku was unable to join other gubernatorial candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party at the north east zonal rally in Gombe to receive the party flag due to bad weather that prevented him flying into Gombe.

The governor was at party national secretariat Abuja with his supporters to

receive the party flag.

Speaking at the occasion, the National Party chairman said he is confident

that PDP would win Taraba for Ishaku’s many performance. He expressed worry about the country’s security situations, advising the IGP to shun partisan politics in 2019.

On his part, governor Ishaku preached against violent polls.

Ishaku was received at Danbaba Suntai Airport Jalingo by teeming supporters who organised a mini rally for him.

Elated Ishaku thanked the people of Taraba with a pledge to continue with

the ongoing projects in all the 21 local governments across the state if

reelected.

Taraba political landscape is now in a frenzy as political activities have

picked up ahead of the 2019 general election.

