Ishaku unhappy with removal of road blocks

Governor Darius Ishaku has criticized the decision taken by the

military to remove road blocks in Taraba State.

He said what is needed is synergy between government and agencies in addressing insurgency and insecurity especially in the north east.

Owolabi Adenusi reports that governor made his position known when he received the new GOC in his office.

Taraba State has seen it fair share of security challenges and breaches –

from interstate crisis to the home grown acts of insurgency decimating

community and wreaking havoc with the way of life and livelihood of many. Some forced to flee their homes and live at the mercy of government in camps that may not provide the comfort and basic amenities required.

The decision to remove road blocks may not have been an easy one but the reality is that it has left affected states and inhabitants aggrieved . The governor is looking at the upcoming elections and the crucial role that security agencies including the military will play.

The GOC is on a familiarization tour of the state to assess first hand

personnel under his watch. It’s his first official visit and he set the

tone for his tenure and commanding officer – welfare ,integrity and code of

conduct. These are areas for which at one time or other he dealt with in

his capacity as officer in charge of civil military relations at army

headquarters.



Governor Ishaku has pledged support for the army in constructing a base and helping with the rehabilitation effort of schools within the Baruwa

barrack.



Taraba State has been on the receiving end of many security related crisis

from herders/farmers conflicts, armed robbery, kidnapping, ritual killings

and other social vices

Security experts believe that a healthy collaboration would address many of

these acts of criminality, and governor Ishaku believed that security issues need not be politicized.

Responding, the GOC Commanding three division of the Nigerian Army Jos,

Major General Nuhu Amgbazo said he was in the state for an operational

assessment of personnel under his command.

He expressed optimism that his tenure would be hinged on three pillars,

welfare, integrity and a code of conduct to improve civil/military

relations.





